SNOW FOR SOME OF US TODAY... MAJOR STORM MIDWEEK ON TRACK

The best chance of 1-3″ of snow through tonight will be generally north of HWY 64. Locations farther south may get some snow/mix and minor accumulations, but it will be too warm for any major problems. Highs will range from the lower 30s (north) to the lower 40s (south). Wind gusts tonight may be around 40 mph at times. Wind chills early Tuesday will be in the single digits.

Snow Potential Through Tonight (WBAY)

Most of our Tuesday should be OK as we get in between weather makers. Highs will be around 30 and winds will ease during the day. Some snow is expected to develop by evening.

A long duration winter storm remains on track for the middle of the week with possible total snowfall in the 8″ to 15″+ range! This storm will come in 2 waves. The first wave will be Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. A band of 2″ to 5″ of snow is expected to develop and move across the area during this time. The exact placement of the snow band remains a little bit in question. Roads will be slick for the Wednesday AM commute wherever the snow ends up occurring.

Major Midweek Storm (WBAY)

The second, and more significant, wave will take place from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. An additional 6″ to 10″ of snow (or more) may fall on top of what fell earlier in the event. Some sleet could mix in at times south of US 10. Winds gusting 30-40+ mph will lead to significant blowing and drifting across the region. Travel conditions will probably become pretty dicey Wednesday night into Thursday. Tuesday evening through Thursday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

Keep informed with our latest forecast and plan ahead for what will probably be the strongest winter storm so far this season!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/S 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: NW/S 5-20 MPH

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Snow or mix develops. Winds increase by evening. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Early snow or a mix SOUTH... 1-3″ NORTH before snow tapers. Windy with falling temps. LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Early sun & brisk breezes. Clouds increase during the PM. Snow develops at night. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow... 2-5″ through the early afternoon. Blustery. Slippery travel. Heavier snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Snow... Heavy at times. Additional 6-10″+ possible. Sleet SOUTH? Blustery with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 24 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. More flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and blustery. HIGH: 28

