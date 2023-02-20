REPORT: Eagles interviewed Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between against Wisconsin and Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s NFL reporter, Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles have interviewed former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Leonhard played 10 seasons in the NFL and joined Paul Chryst’s staff at Wisconsin in 2016 as the secondary coach. A year later Leonhard was promoted to defensive coordinator, a role he held until becoming interim head coach in October of 2022, after Chryst was fired.

In Leonhard’s five seasons as defensive coordinator, UW ranked among the nation’s top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times.

Leonhard interviewed for the head coaching position at Wisconsin, but after the Badgers hired Luke Fickell, Leonhard announced he would not remain on staff past the bowl game.

The Eagles are in need of a new defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon was announced as the Cardinals head coach last week.

Current and former Wisconsin players have expressed their support for Leonhard’s potential new position.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man from Illinois dies in Lake Poygan
Fisherman drowns on Lake Poygan in Winnebago County
Severe winter weather on the horizon
SNOW CHANCES GOING UP... BIG ISSUES BY MIDWEEK
Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man multiple times in Oshkosh
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled due to possibly containing glass

Latest News

A new Auburn University research project funded by the Alabama Department of Conservation and...
DNR asks people to report black bear den locations
Buccaneeres offensive lineman Luke Goedeke's high school number retired in his hometown of...
Valders’ Goedeke reflects on rookie season, number retired by high school
WIAA releases boys basketball playoff bracketrs
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers shoots during the three-point contest of the NBA basketball...
NBA All-Star Saturday: Tyrese Haliburton, Antetokounmpo bros and McClung slam show