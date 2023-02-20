Public works already urging people to stay home during midweek snow storm

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - People are planning ahead for a winter storm that’s forecast to leave as much as 8 to 15 inches of snow in parts of WBAY’s viewing area in a one-two punch. Public works officials are already urging people to stay home if they can.

Outagamie County Highway Commissioner Dean Steingraber is issuing a reminder ahead of the storm: Drive slowly, keep enough distance between you and other cars, and avoid driving entirely if you have the option.

“Get ready. If you can, talk to your boss, and (if) you can stay home, do it during these few days if you have the luxury to do it. If you can’t, take some time, prepare, plan. Drive slow.”

Because this will be a prolonged weather event, snowplows will be on the roadways numerous times over the next few days.

Steingraber says they’ll have crews maintaining Interstate 41 for 24 hours. Other state and county highways will see 12 to 16 hours of service.

“We still have to be out there. Our supervisors have to be out there and see what’s really going on. We can plan for what we’re going to put down as far as brine and salt or no salt, we can get all ready for that, but until it really happens you don’t know. That’s what makes it a challenge for us,” Steingraber said.

The highway commissioner says the biggest challenge is making sure drivers have time to rest.

“When that plow operator is out there during an event, the road isn’t clear. Nobody’s been there and plowed for them, they’re plowing. They’re in the worst road conditions out of anybody,” Steingraber said.

The director of Green Bay Public Works reminds people it can be unsafe to pass snowplows on the road.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.