Oshkosh police looking for woman missing since Saturday

Oshkosh police are looking for Nina Anderson, who was last seen Feb. 18
Oshkosh police are looking for Nina Anderson, who was last seen Feb. 18(Oshkosh Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Nina Anderson, 36, was last seen at about 11 o’clock Saturday night at her home on Minnesota St. Police were notified Monday morning that she was missing.

Anderson is 5′5″ tall, 156 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and black yoga pants. She carries a purse that’s light blue and pink.

At this time police say her disappearance doesn’t seem suspicious, but if you know where she is, think you’ve seen her, or have other information that could help police, call (920) 236-5700. You can also use the P3 Tips app available for mobile devices.

