INTERVIEW: Green Bay to crown U.S. cheese champion

The championship returns to Green Bay after four years. Out of 2,200 entries, one will be crowned king.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cheese will be king in Green Bay this week. Starting Tuesday, the Resch Expo Center will be filled with cheese wheels as the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is back in Green Bay for the first time in 4 years.

On Thursday, a champion cheese will be crowned from more than 2,200 entries from 35 different states. The judging on Tuesday and Wednesday is open to the public and promises free samples.

We were joined by Jim Mueller from Green Bay who’s the chief judge. He’ll be overseeing judges from 13 states this week.

Watch the interview to find out how someone becomes a cheese judge and how the competition will be conducted, and then watch the champion crowned live online at uschampioncheese.org.

