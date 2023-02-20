Inmate fails to return to Dodge County Jail

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are looking for an inmate who failed to return to the Dodge County Jail.

Andrew Mykel Zirbel, 35, failed to return from a medical evaluation as permitted through Huber privileges.

An arrest warrant has been issued through Dodge County.

Zirbel’s last known address is W. Burnett Street in Beaver Dam. The Sheriff’s Office believes he could be at a home in Waupun.

“If you have information on the whereabouts of Andrew Zirbel, please do not make contact with him. Your safety is our priority and we do not want the public placing themselves in harm’s way,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information, call 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.

