Higher turnout expected for Tuesday’s spring primary

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - There was a lot of last-minute campaigning underway Monday as voters prepared to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s primary for the spring election. At the top of the ballot -- and in many voting wards, it’s the entire ballot -- is the race to fill a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

If you plan to vote in person, area clerks are expecting a higher-than-normal turnout for a spring primary.

The Supreme Court race is one the entire country will likely be watching as the top two candidates in the primary will advance. Two of the four candidates are considered conservatives and the other two are considered liberals. Right now conservatives control the court by a 5-4 margin.

A quick look at the candidates in Tuesday's primary

The typical turnout for a February primary is between 8% and 20% statewide, but the Outagamie County clerk expects it to be higher than normal.

“I think for February we will have a good turnout. Typically it’s a little lower turnout for February, but there’s contests on there that I think people will probably be more interested in,” Outagamie County Clerk Jeff King said. “It’s hard to say exactly, but I could see maybe 10 to 20 percent more turnout than we see typically.”

That’s because there are three people running for county executive and contested races in both the Town of Center and the Town of Freedom.

In Brown County, Green Bay has four people running for mayor.

In each race, the top two voter-getters advance to the general election in April.

“I’ve talked to a few municipalities. It seems absentee ballots that have been requested have been a little higher than they expected, which is always a good thing,” King said.

Asked if there are concerns about running out of ballots, the Outagamie County clerk answered, “We have contingencies in place for that. We work with our printer to produce more ballots if needed on election day, or we can in-house here print some extra ones if needed.”

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Clerks are reminding voters to bring an ID on Tuesday to vote. If there is a line, you’ll be allowed to vote as long as you show up prior to closing. If you have an absentee ballot still outstanding, you can drop that off.

