First look inside new Children’s Wisconsin clinic in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Children’s Wisconsin is opening a new clinic in Appleton.

Kristyn Allen got a first look inside the clinic during live reports on Action 2 News This Morning.

The clinic will start seeing patients on March 6. The Appleton Clinic is more than 50,000 square feet. It features a lab, imaging, and more than 20 specialty care services.

Children’s Wisconsin says the clinic will have the potential to support up to 70,000 visits per year. The idea is to reduce the need for families to travel to Milwaukee.

Services at the current Appleton clinic and the Neenah clinic will be relocated to the new Appleton clinic at 2575 E Evergreen Drive.

