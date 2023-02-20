Brown County Dispatchers use text, video to improve emergency response

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County dispatchers now have the ability to text and live video chat during emergency 911 calls.

With a push of a button, Brown County dispatchers can now send a live video link to help in emergency situations with a new program called Prepared Live.

“They’ll be able to turn on that live stream …and we’ll be able to look for some landmarks or things like that, that we may be able to better send better locations to send responders to,” said Cullen Peltier, Brown County’s Director of Public Safety Communications.

Peltier said the program also gives dispatchers the option to text 911 callers, even those who hang-up. Before this program, 911 dispatchers could not initiate the first text.

“We’re getting a better response from citizens to those callbacks,” said Peltier.

Prepared Live does not give dispatchers access to messages, photos, or anything private on your phone. By clicking on the video link and opting in, it gives dispatchers access to the camera and your location, which could also be shared with first responders.

“There is the ability to share with the officers or firefighters on scene. If a caller is saying I’m standing across from this warehouse and it’s on fire, we can give them the link, they can open up the camera and they can give that initial sight… so the firefighter is able to see that initial size (of the fire) before they even arrive on scene,” said Peltier.

Brown County Dispatch is the first agency in our area to test out his program, but other emergency directors throughout the state are also looking into it. The basic program is free to use for the county, but they may expand in the future by paying for a translation service.

“Quicker response. I mean, that’s the bottom line as everything we strive for is the quickest response to individuals that are in need,” said Peltier.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.