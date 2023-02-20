Appleton woman dies in crash in Fond du Lac County

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton woman died in a crash in Fond du Lac County Sunday.

At about 5:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash involving a car and an SUV on Highway 26 near Cattaraugus Road in the Township of Waupun.

The Fond du lac County Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation revealed the driver of the car was headed north on the highway and crossed over the center of the road. The car entered the southbound lane of Highway 26 sideways and was hit by a southbound SUV.

The vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.

The driver of the northbound car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was identified as a 20-year-old Appleton woman.

The driver of the SUV was identified as a 60-year-old Waupun woman. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“Speed and inattentive driving are contributing factors for this crash,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Names are not being released until family members are notified.

The southbound highway was closed for about three hours.

The Sheriff’s Office received help from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupun Fire Department, and Lifestar Ambulance.

