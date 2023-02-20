3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Great Lakes winter makes history

The 2022-23 ice cover is at a 50-year low
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ice on the Great Lakes is at a historic, 50-year low. That might come as no surprise given the unseasonably warm winter we’ve had.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz dives into the issue of open water on the lakes -- from Lake Superior to Lake Ontario.

He’ll give you a bird’s-eye view of the ice, look at the historical norms and the problems created by the lack of ice.

