WIAA releases boys basketball playoff bracketrs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The road to the Kohl Center in Madison got a little clearer for boys basketball teams around the state with with the WIAA releasing the playoff brackets on Sunday afternoon.

That includes undefeated De Pere, who has been ranked at the top of division one and received a sectional one-seed. On the other side of the bracket is two-seed Fond du Lac of the FVA. As well as FRCC runner-up Sheboygan North, who received a three-seed in the sectional.

De Pere’s first big challenge will likely come in the sectional semifinals, when they could face seventh-ranked Homestead. The Redbirds defeated Homestead on a neutral floor on January 28th, 64-41.

In division two, Fox Valley Lutheran is a regional one-seed fresh off their road win over Little Chute on Friday. A meeting with second-seeded Shawano is a good possibility coming up in the sectional semifinals with Medford receiving the other top-seed in Sectional One.

West De Pere is a regional one seed with Notre Dame looming on the other side of the bracket. Ashwaubenon made a run to the Kohl Center last season, and is a three-seed in the same region.

Top-ranked Brillion is a one-seed in their region in division three, and could face off with sixth ranked Xavier lurking on the other side. A big test for the Hawks could very well come in the sectional semifinals with Little Chute as a two-seed in the bottom half of the regional bracket.

In division four, Howards Grove and St. Mary’s Springs are on a collision course to meet in the sectional semifinals. Both teams have been ranked in the top five in the state for much of the year. Meanwhile, St. Mary Catholic, which entered last week ranked second in the state, received a one-seed in a separate sectional with Crivitz in the bottom half.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran is a four-seed in division five, and may see Reedsville in the regional finals. The Blazers and Panthers were the only teams from North East Wisconsin ranked in the latest Wissports.net Coaches Poll for division five.

Click the links below for the brackets for each division:

Division One

Division Two

Division Three

Division Four

Division Five

