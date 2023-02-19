SNOW CHANCES GOING UP... BIG ISSUES BY MIDWEEK

Several weather makers will be working their way through the region during the week. Get your winter gear, shovels, and plows ready... you will probably need them at some point soon.

A clipper system is going to move across NE Wisconsin Monday afternoon and evening. It may produce a good 1-3″+ along and north of Highway 29. A coating to 1″+ is still possible in the Fox Cities and Green Bay, with much lower amounts (or nothing) farther south. Wind gusts ramp up briefly over 30 mph Monday evening/night, potentially leading to some blowing & drifting snow across the North. Highs Monday will range from the low 30s (north) to low 40s (south).

Snow Potential Monday PM & Evening (WBAY)

A MAJOR WINTER STORM is expected Tuesday night through Thursday. This will be a long duration event with several waves of precipitation... so it’s not going to snow heavily at all times. But snow will add up over time. Early expectations are for 6-12″+ snowfall totals across most of the WBAY coverage area by Thursday night. Various computer models are even more aggressive than that! Some sleet may also mix in at times Wednesday night & Thursday morning mainly south of US 10. The snow should be powdery in nature with temperatures in the 20s during the event... and that will lead to blowing, drifting, and travel trouble. Wind gusts 30-40+ mph are expected.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

We’ll wrap up the week with a weak weather maker late Friday and Saturday. It could produce some light snow around the area, but nothing like earlier in the week.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flurries possible. Decreasing clouds. Turning colder. LOW: 23

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Increasing clouds. PM & evening snow. 1-3″+ NORTH. Breezes increase. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow develops during the evening. HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Areas of snow. Breezy. Blowing & drifting snow. HIGH: 27 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Snow. Some early sleet SOUTH. Breezy. Blowing & drifting snow. HIGH: 24 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. More flakes possible by evening. HIGH: 18 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Early flakes, then sunshine. Milder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH 33

