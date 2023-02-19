Omoruyi’s late block preserves Rutgers win over Wisconsin

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 22 points and Clifford Omoruyi’s block of a shot attempt as time expired helped send Rutgers to a 58-57 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) snapped a season-high, three-game losing streak.

In the frantic last 11.3 seconds following a Badgers timeout, Connor Essegian missed a runner in the lane and the ball got batted to Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit. Klesmit got cut off on a drive attempt at the right elbow, pivoted and threw to an open Essegian before Omoruyi sprinted, closed out and deflected Essegian’s shot attempt.

Aundre Hyatt threw down a dunk with 1:08 left to give Rutgers the lead. Wisconsin (15-11, 7-9) missed its final four shot attempts.

Rutgers was absent Caleb McConnell (9.7 points per game, 2.5 steals per game) due to back spasms during pre-game warmup.

Omoruyi scored 12 points and had eight rebounds and Hyatt grabbed nine rebounds.

Klesmit scored 11 points and Steven Crowl grabbed 11 rebounds for Wisconsin. Badgers’ leading scorer Chucky Hepburn (12.7 ppg) got into foul trouble early and never found an offensive rhythm scoring just six points on 2-for-7 shooting. Essegian (11.8 ppg) scored his only two points from the foul line and missed all 10 of his shot attempts.

Rutgers hosts Michigan on Thursday. Wisconsin hosts Iowa on Wednesday.

