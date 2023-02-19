MILD AGAIN TODAY, BUT COLDER & ACTIVE WEATHER AHEAD

Watch out for a few slick spots on untreated pavement this morning. Even though most air temperatures across eastern Wisconsin are above freezing, road temperatures may be cold enough for icy patches. Be especially careful on sidewalks and parking lots.

Otherwise, it’s going to be another mild February day. A brisk southwest wind will give us highs in the lower-half of the 40s. Wind chills will be mainly in the 30s. For those who enjoy milder winter weather, enjoy the day, because the rest of the week will be colder.

A couple cold fronts will pass through the area through tonight. As they do, skies will turn cloudy into the afternoon. Look for a few flurries late today, especially across northern Wisconsin. The wind will veer to the northwest, allowing temperatures to trend down tonight.

Our next weathermaker is a quick moving “Alberta Clipper” storm system, which will bring light snow to northeast Wisconsin late tomorrow. While only a coating is expected in the Fox Valley, the Northwoods will get 1-3″ of snow through tomorrow evening. Travel tomorrow night may become slippery.

If you haven’t heard, there’s a good chance a MAJOR WINTER STORM will affect the region through the midweek. This long duration event will likely bring us several inches of snow from Tuesday night through the end of Thursday. The heaviest snow will likely fall Wednesday night and through Thursday with lots of wind. Along with the slippery, snow packed roads, blowing and drifting could become a big problem. Stay tuned to the latest forecast, as a couple FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS may be issued soon...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-15+ MPH

MONDAY: SE/S 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Early sunshine, then turning cloudy. A few late flakes, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Evening flurries, then decreasing clouds. Colder with less wind. LOW: 23

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Increasing clouds. Light snow late... 1-3″ possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and blustery. Snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow. Blustery. Heavier snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Snow... Heavy at times. Blustery with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 25 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. More flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 17 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Early flakes, then sunshine. Milder, but blustery. HIGH: 32

