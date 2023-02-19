Hovercraft training underway for Green Lake County first responders

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - “You’re floating on air!”

Green Lake County first responders glided over the frozen Fox River Saturday morning, training to operate new hovercrafts for rescue operations.

“It’s the only vehicle that can actually operate on very thin ice, mid, fast flowing water, shallow water, any depth of water and land as well. It’s all because it’s sitting on a bubble of air,” President of Neoteric Hovercraft Inc, Chris Fitzgerald, explained.

Sheriff Mark Podoll said the project has been in the works for the last four years.

“We were looking at one rescue boat and decided that we would be better situated with these four hovercrafts,” Sheriff Podoll said.

Three of the crafts fit four passengers. One is bigger and can fit six. They’re being spread throughout the county.

“The southern part, central and northern,” Podoll said. “If we do get a call two of them will respond. They can take out fire personnel, rescue, EMS.”

Green Lake County has had one hovercraft since the 80′s... but now these new ones are going to improve rescue response times.

“It’s a technique that’s not widely known. It’s been around for a while but it really makes ice rescue extremely safe for all concerned. It’s a very speedy way to get to a victim,” Fitzgerald told Action 2 News.

Sheriff Podoll said, “You have to be steady on your feet per se, not so much on the water but when you have a steady vessel you can get out to that person safely.”

Fitzgerald traveled from Indiana to Wisconsin to help with the training. He said the machines are more like a helicopter than a boat.

“This particular design, the innovation is the fact that it’s fully controllable. We can back up, spin, turn, it’s got reverse thrust...”

Sheriff Podoll said his team hasn’t responded to any ice rescues yet this winter, but the county is ready when the next call for help comes in:

“You just never know. We wanna be prepared and we know after we have our training we will be prepared.”

