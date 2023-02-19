Green Bay Boat Show is in full swing at Resch Expo Center

Get ready for summer water fun
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Watersport fans are flocking to Resch Expo Center in Green Bay - prospective buyers can see what’s available for the next boating season.

There are also seminars offered for people interested in fishing, water safety and more.

“It gets everyone thinking about summertime. It obviously needs to be warm weather to get out on the boat and when you see all these boats in one place like this all you can think about is beautiful warm summer weather,” says Amy Shadian, Senior Event Designer, PMI Entertainment Group.

There’s even a raffle for a chance to win a new boat.

Visitors can buy individual tickets or weekend passes for the event. The boat show will run until four o’clock on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness’ attorney withdraws from case after courtroom attack
Crews battle a house fire in the Kiel area.
Highway reopens after fire response in Kiel area
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an...
REPORT: RB Aaron Jones, Packers agree to $11m salary for 2023 season
Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty

Latest News

Mild now, but winter returns
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: MILD AT FIRST, BUT WINTER WILL RETURN
Green Bay Boat Show
Green Bay Boat Show is in full swing
Titletown Winter Games
Titletown Winter Games kicked off
Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man multiple times in Oshkosh