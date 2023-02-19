Green Bay Boat Show is in full swing at Resch Expo Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Watersport fans are flocking to Resch Expo Center in Green Bay - prospective buyers can see what’s available for the next boating season.

There are also seminars offered for people interested in fishing, water safety and more.

“It gets everyone thinking about summertime. It obviously needs to be warm weather to get out on the boat and when you see all these boats in one place like this all you can think about is beautiful warm summer weather,” says Amy Shadian, Senior Event Designer, PMI Entertainment Group.

There’s even a raffle for a chance to win a new boat.

Visitors can buy individual tickets or weekend passes for the event. The boat show will run until four o’clock on Sunday afternoon.

