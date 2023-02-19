Fisherman drowns on Lake Poygan in Winnebago County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Illinois man is dead after drowning in Lake Poygan in Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was called by concerned family members around 1:20 p.m. Saturday to respond to an area of Lake Poygan near Noffke’s Landing on CTH B.

Officials say the man had been fishing in the area and was unaccounted for along with his ATV. The 56-year-old fisherman was found dead, in open water, near the area of Captain’s Cove by the Poy Sippi Fire Department around 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

The Winneconne Poygan Fire District, Poy Sippi Fire Department, Boom Bay Fire Department, and Omro Rushford Fire Department all responded with airboats, ATVs, utility vehicles, personnel, and other equipment.

Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit, Oshkosh Fire Department Med Unit paramedics, and the Wisconsin DNR all responded to help with the search.

Thedastar was requested and Winnebago County Emergency Management was involved and in contact with Wisconsin Emergency Management and Civil Air Patrol for any additional aerial and drone response.

