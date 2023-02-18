Valders retires Goedeke’s number after rookie year in NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Valders honored hometown hero Luke Goedeke on Friday night by retiring his number 30 during a ceremony before the boys varsity basketball game.

The 2017 graduate just wrapped up his rookie season in the NFL after being selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“All the support this community has shown to me throughout the years is pretty incredible. To have my jersey retired just goes to show even after I graduated, and everything, they’re still supporting me. At the end of the day, I just hope I can show that follow your dreams, anything is possible,” said Luke Goedeke.

