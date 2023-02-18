Top ranked Notre Dame cruises past Sheboygan, 12-0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Winter weather may have postponed Notre Dame’s clash with Sheboygan to Friday afternoon, but the Tritons came out hot against the Red Raiders.

The Tritons putting up five goals in the first period alone at the Cornerstone in the regional finals. Ryker Thomas got the scoring stated with a wrister to beat the net-minder on the stick side.

A bit later it was Joseph Coghlin adding to the Tritons lead with a wrister of his own to make it a 2-0 NDA lead. Then Keegan McCarron used a nice toe drag to elude a Red Raiders defenseman and finish top shelf for Notre Dame’s third goal of the period.

The Tritons went on to take a 5-0 lead in the first period as they cruised to a 12-0 win. They will face Fond du Lac on Tuesday night in the sectional semifinals.

