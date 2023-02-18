Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man multiple times in Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh woman was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times.

Police were called to the 500-block of Jefferson Street just before 8 a.m. Saturday for a weapons call. Police took a 21-year-old Oshkosh woman into custody.

The man, who suffered several stab wounds, was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Police say this is an isolated incident as the man and woman knew each other.

