MILDER TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND

A breezy southwest wind will blow tonight with gusts to 35 mph. That will allow overnight temperatures to slowly rise prior to daybreak. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and the wind should gradually weaken... daytime gusts should be capped at 20 mph. Highs will get into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Sunday, but temperatures should once again top out in the lower 40s. Winds could be a bit stronger, still out of the southwest. Northern areas could get in on some light snow late in the day, but no accumulation would be expected.

Next week is looking colder and unsettled. A quick moving system could bring some light snow showers to the Fox Cities and areas north late Monday with a few flakes lingering into Tuesday morning. A dusting to a couple inches of snow would be possible with this weathermaker. A long duration snow event could materialize later in the week. This system could bring two rounds of accumulating snow. The first, and lighter round, would begin late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. Then a second round of heavier snow develops into Thursday. If the system comes in as advertised by computer guidance right now, mid/late-week travel would certainly be impacted. Stay tuned...

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Quite breezy. LOW: 19 (rising late)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Mild and breezy. PM flakes NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early flakes. Light snow develops again at night. Brisk wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with light snow. Blustery again. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Accumulating snow likely... heavy in spots. Blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 6

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 20

