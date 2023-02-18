MILD SUNDAY, WINTRY WEATHER COMING BACK FOR THE WORK WEEK

We’ve had it pretty easy this winter but 2 weather makers are set to produce accumulating snow and some travel issues over the coming week. The strongest will be Wednesday & Thursday.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

Mild conditions continue tonight with expected lows in the 20s under variably cloudy skies. Highs in the low 40s are likely on Sunday, but there will be more clouds than sun. Breezes between 10 and 20 mph will make it feel a bit cooler too.

The first snow maker of the week will be Monday afternoon through Monday night. A fast moving clipper system could produce anywhere from a coating of snow to 3″. The highest totals look to be across the North, especially north of HWY 29... but there still may be over 1″ that falls across the Fox Valley. A brief period of gusty breezes could enhance the slick road potential for the Tuesday AM commute.

The second snow maker for Wednesday & Thursday will be a long duration accumulation event. Light snow should develop on Wednesday and continue through Thursday. There may be a mix of sleet and/or freezing rain that tries to mix in at times, especially across the South. The powdery nature of the snow and gusty breezes will likely lead to drifting and more travel issues. Model data is pretty aggressive with heavy snow potential... but we’re just going to go with 6+ inches for now. There are many details that still need to be sorted out so stay tuned for updates. Temperatures during this period will be in the low to mid 20s.

Some light snow could also occur late Friday into early Saturday. We’ll see about that.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW/WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mix of clouds & stars. LOW: 27

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy at times. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Late PM & evening snow. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Early slick spots. Mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Snow develops. Breezy. HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Areas of snow. Mix possible SOUTH. Breezy. HIGH: 23 LOW: 3

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers possible. HIGH: 20 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Early snow showers. Some clearing. A little milder. HIGH: 31

