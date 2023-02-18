Humane Society will no longer serve as Fond du Lac’s animal control

Police Department will become responsible for lost or found pets
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - For decades, The Fond du Lac Humane Society has served as the city’s animal control.

No more. Those days are over: The Humane Society’s contract with the city officially ended.

From now on, it will be up to the police department to handle stray or abandoned pets.

“We’re all working together. The bottom line is, we’re all going to be doing our mission. We’re still going to be - when we get that call - helping the community with the lost dogs and finding the appropriate place for them to be,” said Aaron Goldstein, Chief of Police, Fond du Lac.

The police announced they will work with local shelters to accommodate stray or lost animals. Anyone who finds a lost or stray animal in the Fond du Lac area should call the police department’s non-emergency line.

“Part of our mission is service to our community. Our community is not going to see a reduction in services. We’re doing all we can. Our officers and community officers are actually taking on more roles and responsibilities because of this, but our community deserves them,” explains Chief Goldstein. He also says the police department plans on hosting micro-chipping drives to make tracking more accessible to pet owners.

The Humane Society’s shelter manager was not available for an interview.

The police are trying the best they can to prepare for the new situation and will accept the new responsibilities, as Chief Goldstein makes clear: “We’re always going to provide services for our community. But this might be a time for us to pause and say how can we do do better? How can we be better?”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow causes crashes and snow bans
Tow ban lifted after nearly 100 crashes in Outagamie County
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
New bodycam video shows different angle of Schabusiness attack
Attorney wants to withdraw from Schabusiness case after attack
New video shows Taylor Schabusiness calm before attacking lawyer
Lisa Lucht remembers her years at WBAY
WBAY AT 70: Meteorologist Lisa Lucht
Crews battle a house fire in the Kiel area.
Highway reopens after fire response in Kiel area

Latest News

Boys playoff hockey: Sheboygan vs. Notre Dame
Boys playoff hockey: Sheboygan vs. Notre Dame
Nolan van Miller volunteers at De Pere community shelter
February is National Dental Health Month
Mike Aschinger will ruck to raise awareness for military suicide
Military suicide rate is shockingly higher than the national average
Fond du Lac stray pets no longer taken in by Humane Society
Fond Du Lac Humane Society will no longer serve as city's animal control