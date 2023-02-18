Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late-night shooting Friday at a gas station in Columbus Georgia.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a unit was dispatched at about 10:11 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims and a large group of people. Authorities say nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police said all of the victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 5-year-old boy and the eldest a 17-year-old boy. The other victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Two 13-year-old girls were also injured in the shooting.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness’ attorney withdraws from case after courtroom attack
Crews battle a house fire in the Kiel area.
Highway reopens after fire response in Kiel area
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an...
REPORT: RB Aaron Jones, Packers agree to $11m salary for 2023 season
Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
New bodycam video shows different angle of Schabusiness attack

Latest News

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man multiple times in Oshkosh
FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil Water Advisory issued in Bear Creek