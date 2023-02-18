CALM BEFORE THE STORM THIS WEEKEND BEFORE TWO SYSTEMS COME NEXT WEEK

Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
By Bo Fogal
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High pressure over the Ohio River Valley and a warm front in Canada will bring back near spring like temperatures for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Saturday will be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase through the afternoon into nightfall. With the cloud cover staying, the temperatures will not cool down as much with lows only in the upper 20s. Winds will be breezy from time to time from the west-southwest gusting up to 25 mph at times. Sunday will be more cloudy, but temperatures will be in the lower 40s for highs.

Heading into next week, a clipper system from Canada will bring chances of snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, but accumulation will be minimal. The Northwoods could see around an 1″ of snow while further south will see a dusting or less. Once the clipper passes Tuesday, a stronger snow system will form from Canada and rapidly develop over the Midwest. The system looks to bring a 2-day snow event for Wisconsin starting early Wednesday morning then calming down by the afternoon then picking back up on Thursday. It’s too far ahead to determine how much snow, but it could be a few inches.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild lows. LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild again, winds increase. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Sunny start, clouds increase with chances of rain. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Early showers, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow. HIGH: 26 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and back to seasonal highs. HIGH: 27 LOW: 3

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 20

