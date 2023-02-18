Boil Water Advisory issued in Bear Creek

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Bear Creek residents in Outagamie County.

Officials say a water main break on Friday, February 17, 2023 caused a loss of water pressure, which can increase the risk of contamination entering drinking water.

Officials say ice, food and any beverages prepared with unsafe water should be discarded because its not safe. Residents should boil or use bottled water for drinking, food preparations and making ice. If you boil water, the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

Ice should be made from boiled or bottled water. The water is safe for laundry, baths and showers.

Officials say they’re working to isolate the water main break to restore pressure to the area.

