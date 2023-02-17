SUNNY AND COLDER FRIDAY... WARMER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A return of winter
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Slippery roads will persist from the Fox Valley and Door County southward where 2-4″ of snow fell earlier Thursday. Skies will clear late overnight and temperatures will fall into the single digits north with lower teens elsewhere. Brine/salt becomes less effective at those temperatures so be mindful of that when driving early Friday.

Friday will be a bright, sunny day across northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will be seasonably cold, but a breezy southwest wind will warm us back up this weekend. Wind chills early Friday will be in the single digits on either side of zero. Highs will get into the middle 20s, but we should be back into the 40s. The sunshine continues on Saturday, but skies will turn mostly cloudy for Sunday. A few northern flakes are possible then, but much of the area remains dry.

Another weak system will pass by the area late Monday into Tuesday and some light snow is possible. Temperatures will gradually cool off during the week, but should remain above average through Tuesday. A bigger system could impact our weather next Wednesday/Thursday. The details are preliminary, but this could be a multi-day system with accumulating snow. Be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies late. Colder and brisk. LOW: 12 (single digit chills)

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine. Seasonably cold. Less wind. HIGH: 27 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. Northern flakes. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Light snow possible late and overnight. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy and brisk. A few flakes early. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and blustery. Snow or a wintry mix develop. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Cloudy and windy with snow showers. HIGH: 24

