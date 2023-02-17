Sturgeon spearers and traditional anglers compete for the best spots in “Battle on Bago”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Temperature changes are keeping local fishing clubs on their toes as experts are monitoring ice conditions across our lakes.

The tent is set up and the sixteenth annual “Battle on Bago” is about to begin. The tournament kicks off at 6 a.m. on Friday and organizers want to make sure everyone has a fun and safe time on the lake.

“Ultimately it’s up to the individual to be responsible and do the right thing, go out, catch some fish, come on in and have a good time,” says Todd Reuss, board member of Battle on Bago.

Fishing clubs are out on the ice monitoring conditions ahead of the big event.

“The ice tightened up. Just gotta stay away from the mouth of the river and stay away from the sturgeon holes because after the rain they might only have an inch of ice on them,” explains Don Herman from the Sunk? Dive and Ice Service.

Experts urge caution amid thinning ice ahead. Herman says there’s about ten inches of ice out from Merritt Avenue in Oshkosh but the situation can change depending on where you are.

“The lake’s 135,000 acres. It’s 35 miles long. Ice conditions are different from Fond du Lac from Neenah,” Herman notes.

He says it’s run-off from channels and creeks that could cause problems this weekend. “If you stay in the middle of the lake and stay where everybody’s got their fish you should be okay,” he advises.

Anglers need to purchase a ticket to weigh in their catch during the tournament.

“I think fishing ticket sales will be down just a little bit due to some ice concerns from people out of town not familiar with the lake which is good but it’s going to be a great event,” Todd Reuss expects.

“Battle on Bago” is more than an ice-fishing contest; organizers give back to the community. The event’s mission statement is “For Kids and Conservation.”

“We’ve given away over $2 million so far. All the clubs, all the concessions, all the people you see here working are working from a club to earn money,” Reuss states.

There are more than $340,000 worth of prizes up for grabs at this year’s “Battle on Bago.”

