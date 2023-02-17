SEASONABLY COLD TODAY... WARMING UP AGAIN THIS WEEKEND

Travel this morning may be slippery. While last night’s snow is over, you may find many slick side and secondary roads through the midday. Road crews continue to plow and treat the streets, so give them plenty of room if you see them out and about.

Other than a few lingering clouds and stray flakes in Door County, northeast Wisconsin will see sunshine. High pressure building into the region will give us quiet weather today. Temperatures will be seasonable for the middle of February. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

A breezy southwest wind will blow tonight, keeping overnight temperatures steady. We’ll be off to a running start to a warmer weekend, with many highs climbing into the lower 40s. Skies will be partly sunny this weekend, with a few flakes at times, especially Sunday evening.

Next week is looking colder and unsettled. A long duration snow event is possible through Wednesday and Thursday. This new weathermaker may bring us several inches of snow and create difficult travel conditions across the region... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 5-10+ MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. Wind chills mainly in the teens. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: A fair evening. More clouds later. Quite breezy. LOW: 22, holding steady

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. A few flurries? HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Mild and breezy. Night snow showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Partly sunny. Light snow at night. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with light snow. Blustery again. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Snow likely... Perhaps several inches? Still blustery. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.