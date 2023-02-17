Schabusiness’ attorney withdraws from case after courtroom attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a courtroom attack, the attorney for a Green Bay woman charged in a murder and dismemberment case has officially withdrawn from the case.

Quinn T. Jolly on Thursday filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for Taylor Schabusiness. This comes days after Schabusiness attacked Jolly in the Brown County Courthouse.

“Due to the irretrievably broken state of the attorney-client relationship, caused by the events of the court hearing on February 14, 2023, counsel requests to be withdrawn from all further representation,” reads the motion. “Counsel firmly believes that withdrawal can be accomplished without a material adverse effect on the client’s interests as well as that of the State.”

The court granted Jolly’s motion, meaning Schabusiness will need to find a new attorney.

Schabusiness is charged with the February 2022 killing and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

On Feb. 14, Schabusiness was in court for a competency hearing. Defense attorney Jolly started off the hearing by asking the court for two more weeks so the defense expert could testify on Schabusiness’s competency to stand trial. The judge agreed to push back the trial to May. That appeared to have set Schabusiness off. She lunged at Jolly and a deputy pinned her to the ground. The courtroom was cleared for safety purposes.

After the attack, Schabusiness was heard asking deputies what happened.

“You went off on your attorney, Taylor, you went crazy on your attorney,” they responded.

A motion hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27. Schabusiness’s next competency hearing has been adjourned to March 6. That’s when she was originally scheduled to stand trial.

During a hearing earlier this month, Jolly requested the trial be pushed back so he could prepare for the “voluminous” amount of evidence to be presented by the state. The prosecution is expected to call up to 37 witnesses.

Last February, Green Bay police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane. The caller reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket.

Police learned that Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim, Shad Thyrion. They found Schabusiness at a home on Eastman Avenue. She had dried blood on her clothing.

Police searched Schabusiness’s van and the rear passenger seat. They found a crock pot box with “additional human body parts including legs,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home on Stony Brook Lane, which belonged to the victim’s mother. In addition to the human head, they found a “male organ” in the bucket. They found “body fluid” and knives.

In a storage tote, they found an upper torso.

Police interviewed Schabusiness and asked her what happened. She replied, “That is a good question.” Schabusiness said she and the victim were together all day Tuesday and had been smoking meth. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

