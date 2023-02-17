REPORT: RB Aaron Jones, Packers agree to $11m salary for 2023 season

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers running back Aaron Jones will stay in Green Bay this season, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Jones’ agents and the Packers reached an agreement on an $11 million salary for the 2023 season. It includes an $8.52 million signing bonus.

“Aaron Jones still will have two years remaining on his contract with the Packers, but this year has been adjusted. Including this season, Jones now will have made $31 million since 2021, the most for any running back other than Christian McCaffrey,” Schefter tweeted.

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky reported this week that the Packers needed to restructure Jones’ contract.

“If nothing else, they will need to turn the roster bonus into a signing bonus in order to spread out the salary-cap hit. There are already two voidable years (2025 and 2026) with which to spread out cap charges,” Demovsky reported.

In addition to his work on the field, Jones has been a big part of the community with his charitable work. He was the Packers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Now the sports world waits to see what quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides. He’s entered a darkness isolation retreat that’s expected to last four days.

Reports say the New York Jets have expressed interest in Rodgers.

