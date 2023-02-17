JOB OPENING: Digital Content Executive Producer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV seeks a Digital Executive Producer/Editor to integrate written, video and audio content into stories for wbay.com and station social media sites. This person will will also report live on breaking and developing stories from our First Alert Digital Desk.

The Digital Content News Producer may also shoot and edit video and interviews for use in newscasts. This person will be part of our assignment desk, sending teams of reporters, camera operators and other support staff to news stories, and coordinate distribution on multiple platforms.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Writing stories, and editing and posting video to wbay.com , mobile apps and social media accounts, using AP style.

Ability to report on a broad range of subjects for on digital platforms.

A deep understanding of how to engage users on social media, as well as social listening techniques to discover stories.

Must work well under deadline and work well with others.

Prior experience as a digital content producer is preferred.

Other duties as assigned.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading, ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeastern Wisconsin.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

