Green Bay man sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl disguised as Percocet

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been sentenced to federal prison for dealing fentanyl disguised as Percocet pills.

Bahron Berkley-Dolphin, 26, was ordered to serve 10 years for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking. He was also sentenced to seven years of supervised release.

Berkley-Dolphin pleaded guilty to the charge in Green Bay federal court.

In May 2022, the Brown County Drug Task Force arrested Berkley-Dolphin after he sold fentanyl pills to an informant. The fentanyl was disguised as Percocet.

Berkley-Dolphin got the fake pills from a source in Arizona. Federal prosecutors say the source shipped 4,000 fake pills to Berkley-Dolphin in Wisconsin.

“At the time Berkley-Dolphin delivered fentanyl, he was a convicted felon and possessed a loaded 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number,” prosecutors say.

“In sentencing Berkley-Dolphin, Judge [William C.] Griesbach stressed that dealing fentanyl is dealing poison. The judge cited a recent report from the Drug Enforcement Administration that 6 in 10 pills tested at DEA Crime Labs contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. In 2021, DEA determined that 40% of pills were potentially lethal, but by 2022 the fatal dosage increased to 60% of tested pills.”

The case was investigated by the Brown County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Funnell.

