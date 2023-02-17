Black History Month: Packers invited former players to a Q&A session

Black History Month 2023
Black History Month 2023(Source: WOIO)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dave Robinson and Marv Fleming were back in Titletown on Thursday evening, to reflect on their time playing for the Packers in the 1960′s.

Fleming played seven seasons in Green Bay as a tight end.

Robinson played from 1963 to 1972 as a linebacker and is now in both the team’s and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Both players were on the team when they won their first two Super Bowl Rings.

At the event, they talked about what it was like to play on the team during a time when black Americans and white Americans were still facing segregation and racial discrimination was common.

“Vince Lombardi was the catalyst. Vince Lombardi is what held that team together. That team could have been very well split down the middle,” remembers Dave Robinson.

After the Q&A session, Fleming and Robinson also took time to sign autographs for fans.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton...
TSA: Owners of guns at Appleton checkpoint had no malicious intent
Attorney wants to withdraw from Schabusiness case after attack
New video shows Taylor Schabusiness calm before attacking lawyer
Lisa Lucht remembers her years at WBAY
WBAY AT 70: Meteorologist Lisa Lucht
Alex Braun is accused of starting a fire in a garage in Manitowoc
Complaint: Arson suspect watched Manitowoc bar’s garage burn, went back into bar for a beer

Latest News

Insurance issue may impact mastectomy
FIRST HEALTH ALERT: MASTECTOMY MAY BE IMPACTED BY BILLING ISSUES
Todd Delain explains the new measures
After decades of discussion and debate, more security devices will be installed
Insurance issue may impact mastectomy
Insurance change expected to limit breast cancer reconstruction surgery options
Early rise for the Battle on Bago
Battle on Bago kicks off