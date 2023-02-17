Black History Month: Packers invited former players to a Q&A session

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dave Robinson and Marv Fleming were back in Titletown on Thursday evening, to reflect on their time playing for the Packers in the 1960′s.

Fleming played seven seasons in Green Bay as a tight end.

Robinson played from 1963 to 1972 as a linebacker and is now in both the team’s and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Both players were on the team when they won their first two Super Bowl Rings.

At the event, they talked about what it was like to play on the team during a time when black Americans and white Americans were still facing segregation and racial discrimination was common.

“Vince Lombardi was the catalyst. Vince Lombardi is what held that team together. That team could have been very well split down the middle,” remembers Dave Robinson.

After the Q&A session, Fleming and Robinson also took time to sign autographs for fans.

