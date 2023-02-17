The “Battle on Bago” is in full swing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Lake Winnebago is the place to be for fishermen and sturgeon spearers on the weekend of February 17 to February 19.

A flurry of activities rang in the sixteenth annual “Battle on Bago”!

Thousands of fishermen set out at the break of dawn, but the party is only about to begin on Friday afternoon, when scales open up for competitors to weigh their catches.

According to a board member of the event, around 7,000 competitors are expected to participate this year.

Some big prizes are up for grabs, including cash, a truck and even a boat. Organizers are planning on having anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 people fill the tent Friday evening, where live music from the band “Road Trip” is a big draw.

“They do a phenomenal job they’re here every year. We’ve got a fish fry going on that a lot of people come for. They’ve been coming here for years. We’re looking for that good entertainment factor. It’s a time to get outside but still be inside and have a really good time,” revels Todd Reuss, a board member of Battle on Bago.

