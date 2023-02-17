Antetokounmpo sets Bucks’ assists record, sprains wrist

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lies by the basket after injuring his right wrist during...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lies by the basket after injuring his right wrist during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo broke Milwaukee’s career assists record before leaving the game because of a sprained right wrist, and the Bucks won their 12th straight, beating the Chicago Bulls 112-100 on Thursday night.

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 33 points. Jevon Carter had 22, and Jrue Holiday added 15 points and nine assists.

The Bucks were never seriously threatened. But Antetokounmpo’s injury early in the second quarter cast a cloud over a team that appeared to have so much going for it heading into the All-Star break.

The two-time MVP was hurt trying to block a finger roll attempt by Chicago’s Coby White after the guard drove past him. He jammed his wrist against the stanchion and stayed down grimacing in pain.

Antetokounmpo finished with a season-low two points and three assists, giving him 3,274 over 10 seasons to break Paul Pressey’s record of 3,272 from 1982 to 1990. He also had seven rebounds.

Antetokounmpo matched the assists mark when he fed Lopez for a 3-pointer two minutes into the game and broke it when he passed to Carter for another 3 that bumped Milwaukee’s lead to 19-10 in the first quarter. He also is the Bucks’ career leader in blocks, triple-doubles, free throws made, free throws attempted and minutes.

The Bulls lost their sixth in a row, their worst skid since dropping six straight in the 2020-21 season. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 16 rebounds.\

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton...
TSA: Owners of guns at Appleton checkpoint had no malicious intent
Attorney wants to withdraw from Schabusiness case after attack
New video shows Taylor Schabusiness calm before attacking lawyer
Lisa Lucht remembers her years at WBAY
WBAY AT 70: Meteorologist Lisa Lucht
Alex Braun is accused of starting a fire in a garage in Manitowoc
Complaint: Arson suspect watched Manitowoc bar’s garage burn, went back into bar for a beer

Latest News

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws during a baseball game...
Burnes stung by Brewers’ words in salary arbitration loss
Early rise for the Battle on Bago
‘Battle on Bago’ preparations underway
A fan dream comes true
Marathon County man named to Packers FAN Hall of Fame
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot by Boston Celtics guard...
Bucks edge Celtics 131-125 in OT for 11th straight win