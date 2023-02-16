WBAY AT 70: Meteorologist Lisa Lucht

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One month from Friday, on St. Patrick’s Day, WBAY is celebrating its 70th anniversary. And to celebrate, we’re looking back at some of the folks who make up the station’s legacy.

We’re catching up with former anchor and meteorologist Lisa Lucht to talk about the early days of the morning show.

Lisa Lucht was the second meteorologist on Action 2 News This Morning, joining one year after Northeast Wisconsin’s first half-hour morning newscast debuted.

Viewers can remember Kevin Rompa checking the time after commercials and Lisa setting up the forecast.

“Moving up on 6:38.”

“And outside, a beautiful looking start to the day.”

“I loved it,” Lisa says, “and I know most people who are here now and have been here loved it, too. A great place to learn.”

But we also know her as a hometown girl from Gillett, Wisconsin.

“I cared about it. Still do. It was a big deal for me. I never wanted to go, like move up to Chicago or New York or anything like that. I wanted to stay here, and I loved it.”

Before coming back home, she worked in Casper, Wyoming, because she says back then it was important to pay your dues in the business and work your way up. Casper is where her passion in forecasting started, then one day she got the call from WBAY-TV 2 in Green Bay.

“Brings me here, I go do a couple of takes with Kevin Rompa, and I’m like, ‘Meh, this guy’s pretty cool. I like him,’” she grins, “and I end up coming back here. And yes, it was my hometown in Gillett, Wisconsin, and I loved being here. It was great.”

Her career at WBAY started in 1990 alongside Kevin, creating endless memories for almost 13 years. Moments she can still laugh about.

“Kevin is like a brother to me. I mean, that’s the way it felt from day one. He’s a caring guy. He’s a very good person. He is late to work a lot,” she says, laughing -- Kevin denies this -- “We were talking about. I had to go and wake him up several times.”

During one morning newscast, Kevin was surprised by the camera light, admitting, “I was in the middle of a yawn.”

“I didn’t mean to bore ya!” Lisa made him laugh.

“I grew up with him and his kids,” Lisa recalls, “watched his kids grow up, was friendly with his wife. We just had a really great morning show team that we were really excited about whatever anybody did.”

Reflecting on her time at WBAY, she says it was her home away from home. Her coworkers, especially her fellow meteorologists, were more like family.

“If the weather was bad, Brad and George might not be able to get in, so there was a lot of times that I did do 24 hours and did every show. And Brad would do that, too. On the weekends if somebody couldn’t get in, you’d be stuck here, so then you’d be doing all the shows. And how can you not get close to people then here, because you’re spending all that time with them?”

As WBAY celebrates 70 years, Lisa says she still watches because she knows there’s a legacy and a standard of journalism that is unmatched.

“I just think that there’s a real commitment here to make sure that you’re doing a good job, that you hire the best people, that they know what they’re doing, that the higher-ups here put a lot of trust in making sure that the people that are covering the news and coming out with the stories that you’re handing out on-air that they’re truthful, honest and thorough. And it’s a great place to come and work to learn how to do it right.”

Still calling Northeast Wisconsin home, she says she still cares about this place she learned so much from.

Watch Kevin reunite with Lisa shortly before his retirement in 2021

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.