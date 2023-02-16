Suspect arrested in Fond du Lac with use of less-lethal-impact round

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FONT DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 3:20 p.m. the City of Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) responded to the 100 block of 6th Street for a report of a 40-year-old male Fond du Lac resident wanted on a felony probation warrant from a First Degree Reckless Homicide, Party to Crime.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

Around 5:10 p.m., officers spotted the suspect on a bike riding westbound on 6th Street. The suspect stopped - however, he refused officers’ orders.

Officers said he armed himself with two chunks of concrete and at first started threatening the officers, then threw one rock at a squad car and another rock striking an officer in the leg.

The suspect then walked towards the officers and threw his bike towards a squad car, before arming himself again with a chunk of concrete. He continued to make verbal threats against the officers.

A FDLPD Officer struck the suspect in the leg with a 40 millimeter less-than-lethal impact round.

The suspect dropped to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident. The FDLPD Officer that was struck by the concrete received minor injuries. A separate FDLPD Officer received a minor hand injury while taking the suspect into custody. Both FDLPD Officers remained on-duty.

The 40-year-old male suspect was taken to St. Agnes (SSM Health) for medical clearance before being taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on several criminal charges in addition to the probation warrant. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.

Chief Aaron Goldstein stated, “Our Department is committed to our mission to provide service, protection, and leadership to all people. Our goal in any situation is to de-escalate and bring a peaceful resolution so that everyone is safe. Even when Officers attempt to de-escalate a situation, sometimes factors beyond the control of an Officer can result in force becoming necessary. The use of less lethal impact munitions provides additional options to our Officers in order to help resolve high-stress violent encounters while reducing the risk of injury to the suspect and Officers.”

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

