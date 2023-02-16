SNOW SHOWERS FOR SOME ON THURSDAY

Colder 20s and teens return tonight with a brisk wind continuing. A round of snow will track across southern Wisconsin beginning Thursday at daybreak. Snow continues there for much of the day. The highest odds for several inches of accumulation locally would be south of Lake Winnebago... totals exceeding 4″ are possible near Milwaukee. Farther north, a dusting to an inch could occur around Oshkosh with a dusting possible for Appleton-Green Bay.

Temperatures won’t warm much on Thursday with highs only a few degrees above the AM lows... generally in the middle 20s. A northeast wind could gust to 30 mph, keeping wind chills in the teens. Lows will dip into the teens on Friday morning with single digit wind chills on either side of zero.

We’re going to warm back up to around 40° this weekend, but there are some signs of a more prolonged cool down starting next week. Some light snow could occur Sunday and early next week but those systems appear that they will be moisture starved.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NNE 10-20 G30 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Brisk & colder. Daybreak snow south of the Fox Cities. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & blustery. Several inches of snow near FDL & Sheboygan SOUTH... a dusting north. HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, very mild again. A few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Cold, blustery, and cloudy. Late snow-mix develops. HIGH: 26

