Outagamie County reports 100 crashes as snow falls

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office ordered a tow ban on Interstate 41 and Highway 441 and snow fell and crashes piled up.

The sheriff’s office says in a matter of a few hours it had reports of almost 100 crashes. It was still trying to respond to 25 at the time of this writing.

A map provided by the sheriff’s department showed crash response calls stretched from Kaukauna to just east of the Appleton International Airport -- mostly on heavily-traveled roads, but it cautions that roads throughout the county are ice-covered and slippery.

Article continues below the graphic

A map of crash response calls in Outagamie County during the snowfall on February 16, 2023 (Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

Due to the volume of dispatch calls, people may see a delay in getting deputies to minor crashes and situations that aren’t an emergency.

Because of the tow ban, tow trucks will not respond to calls on those highways unless they’re requested by emergency services and it’s immediately necessary. The tow ban is in effect until further notice.

“We encourage everyone to slow down as they travel home and avoid travel if at all possible,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads.

Beyond Outagamie County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported highways in the southern half of the state are slippery and many are ice-covered.

First Alert Traffic: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

First Alert Weather: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.