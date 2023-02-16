Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton...
TSA: Owners of guns at Appleton checkpoint had no malicious intent
Alex Braun is accused of starting a fire in a garage in Manitowoc
Complaint: Arson suspect watched Manitowoc bar’s garage burn, went back into bar for a beer
world's largest puzzle completed
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin will get its missing piece
Attorney wants to withdraw from Schabusiness case after attack
New video shows Taylor Schabusiness calm before attacking lawyer

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Parts of Georgia grand jury’s Trump report released
According to the arrest affidavit, 46-year-old Michael Dinnan was captured on surveillance...
Pizza shop robbed 4 times by the same man, police say
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in crash
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’