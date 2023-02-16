New bodycam video shows different angle of Schabusiness attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has obtained newly released video from Taylor Schabusiness’s courtroom attack on her lawyer.

Body camera footage from the Brown County sheriff’s deputies involved in subduing her shows Schabusiness after she’s pulled off her attorney and held to the ground by deputies. One of the deputies asks Schabusiness, “You good? Just relax, catch your breath.”

The footage continues with Schabusiness getting up and escorted by the deputies out of the courtroom, through the courthouse rotunda and down a long hall without visible issues. She’s placed into a holding cell by herself to await transport back to jail.

When Schabusiness, 25, appeared in court on Tuesday, she lunged at her attorney, although she had been restrained by a belt and handcuffs and was sitting stoically before bursting out of her seat at the defendant’s table.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the next time Schabusiness goes back to court she will be accompanied by at least two deputies constantly.

Schabusiness is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse, among other charges. Prosecutors say she strangled Shad Thyrion with a collar while having sex in his mother’s home then dismembered his body.

Her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, said Schabusiness has suffered from mental issues since she was a child. Tuesday’s court hearing was supposed to be a competency hearing. Schabusiness lashed out just after the judge moved her trial back two months, until May.

After the attack, Jolly said he would file a motion to be removed from her case.

