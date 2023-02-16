Marathon County man named to Packers FAN Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marathon County man has been named the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

John Breske of Elderon was announced as the winner Thursday during a ceremony at Lambeau Field.

“A true Packers fan through and through, Breske has undoubtedly demonstrated his devotion to the team over the years. A decorated veteran of the Korean War, Breske’s honor and dedication have carried over to his passion for the Packers as well, exemplifying what it means to have team spirit. Over the past 60 years, he has hosted numerous bus trips to Green Bay, giving fans the chance to experience the Lambeau Field atmosphere, along with his famous tailgating beef sandwiches with all the fixings, in person. He goes out of his way to make sure that everyone feels welcome and included, whether they are Packers fans or supporters of opposing teams. His hospitality and reverence for tradition set him apart; he loves telling stories to new generations of fans, carrying on the history and uniqueness of the Packers whenever he can. As a cancer survivor, Breske has worked to pay it forward in numerous ways, including donating game tickets to worthy causes and events that support finding a cure for the disease. Breske’s close friend, Lori Mueller, nominated him and used the nomination essay to share Breske’s passion, love and loyalty for the Packers, illustrated by his consistent displays of good sportsmanship, class and tradition over the years. In an excerpt from the nomination essay, Mueller wrote, “John is long-time, die-hard, dyed-in-the-wool, fire-breathing Packers fan like no other, who for decades has faithfully followed America’s team, the Green Bay Packers, and made it possible for thousands of Packers fans to have their dreams come true.”

Breske was one of 10 finalists for the honor. Most of the finalists are from Wisconsin. Others live in Texas, New York, California, and Connecticut.

Breske receives four club seats to a 2023 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2023 Packers away game; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

Breske’s name will be displayed at a place of honor at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Members of the public were allowed to vote during the month of January.

