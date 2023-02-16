INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s budget battle

UPFRONT co-host and WISN political reporter Matt Smith offers a glimpse into how the budget process might play out
Matt Smith discusses the governor's priorities and the Republican fallout
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday night, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers presented his biennial 2023-2025 budget proposal to the Legislature. Many details of his plans were made public before the governor laid out his priorities in a primetime speech in Madison. In totality it adds up to nearly $104 billion in spending over the next two years.

Now, the Republican-controlled Legislature can rewrite it before it goes back to the governor for approval or changes with his line-item veto powers. For a glimpse into how that process might play out, we talked with former WBAY colleague Matt Smith, political reporter for sister station WISN-TV in Milwaukee and the co-host and executive producer of UPFRONT, which you see on WBAY-TV Sunday mornings at 10.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the budget an “unrealistic solution” to Wisconsin’s problems and a “budget that is absolutely devoid of reality.” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu called the governor’s tax cut plan for the middle class a gimmick.

Legislative leaders said there would be more willingness to work with the governor during his second term. Smith talks with us about the Republican fallout from the governor’s speech, the battle over the state’s projected $7 billion budget surplus, and when we can expect a final budget to be in place.

