High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on Thursday.(KCTV5)
By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri high school teacher has died in a head-on crash Thursday morning.

KCTV reports that 47-year-old Rachel Stone, a physical education and health teacher at Lee’s Summit High School, died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on an icy highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Freightliner lost control on Highway 50 near Missouri Route 7 at about 6:45 a.m.

The truck was reportedly headed east when it crossed the median and into oncoming traffic where it struck Stone’s 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.

Authorities said Stone was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is truly a sad day, and for our area’s education community,” Lee’s Summit High School said in a statement. “Please join us in keeping the Stone family in your thoughts as we work to support each other in the coming days.”

The 47-year-old was an employee with the school district for 25 years and had taught at the high school since 2000.

School officials said Stone’s husband, Robert, is a teacher at Bernard Campbell Middle School, and they have two children.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton...
TSA: Owners of guns at Appleton checkpoint had no malicious intent
Attorney wants to withdraw from Schabusiness case after attack
New video shows Taylor Schabusiness calm before attacking lawyer
Lisa Lucht remembers her years at WBAY
WBAY AT 70: Meteorologist Lisa Lucht
Alex Braun is accused of starting a fire in a garage in Manitowoc
Complaint: Arson suspect watched Manitowoc bar’s garage burn, went back into bar for a beer

Latest News

Brown County approved a $4 million security entrance building for the courthouse (file image)
Security expansion planned for Brown County courthouse
According to court docs, Dale Meier said he used stolen money from a veterans charity to pay...
Officials: Former treasurer of veteran nonprofit stole thousands of dollars from charity
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 service on February 16, 2023, showed highways...
Outagamie County reports 100 crashes as snow falls
Furnace
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A win-win-win for your furnace, family and environment
Governor Evers delivering the budget address
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s budget battle