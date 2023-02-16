Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton...
TSA: Owners of guns at Appleton checkpoint had no malicious intent
Attorney wants to withdraw from Schabusiness case after attack
New video shows Taylor Schabusiness calm before attacking lawyer
Lisa Lucht remembers her years at WBAY
WBAY AT 70: Meteorologist Lisa Lucht
Alex Braun is accused of starting a fire in a garage in Manitowoc
Complaint: Arson suspect watched Manitowoc bar’s garage burn, went back into bar for a beer

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks addressing downed objects Thursday afternoon.
Biden delivers remarks on measures to deal with future foreign aerial objects
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe