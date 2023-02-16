ANOTHER “SHARP CUTOFF” OF SNOW ACROSS EASTERN WISCONSIN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Winter weather has returned to northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures have dropped back into the 20s today with a blustery northeast wind. Wind chills are mainly in the teens. It’s certainly now cold enough for snow, which is about to fall across east-central Wisconsin.

Today’s storm system will be similar to the one that came across our area last week. Look for a sharp cutoff between getting several inches of fluffy snow, versus hardly even seeing a flake. That cutoff line will likely be somewhere from the Fox Valley northeast into Door County... Areas to the southeast, especially in Manitowoc, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties will get 2-5″ of snow, while closer to an inch will come down around the Fox Cities and near Green Bay. Travel across eastern Wisconsin will become slippery this afternoon. Some blowing and drifting will occur with northeast winds gusting over 25 mph. That wind may also cause a little bit of “lake enhancement” with the snow near the I-43 corridor.

Road conditions will gradually improve overnight, as the snow comes to an end. Skies will clear out after midnight. Friday will be a bright, sunny day across northeast Wisconsin. Tomorrow’s temperatures will be seasonably cold, but a breezy southwest wind will warm us back into the lower 40s this weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and colder. Snow develops, mainly from Green Bay and SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Snow ends early. Some blowing and drifting... 2-5″ totals FAR SOUTEAST. Clearing skies late. LOW: 12

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine. Seasonably cold. Less wind. HIGH: 27 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Sprinkles or flakes possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy and brisk. A few flakes. HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Light snow at night. HIGH: 27

