3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A win-win-win for your furnace, family and environment

Department of Energy researchers say it nearly eliminates carbon monoxide and other noxious gases
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Department of Energy researchers have created a huge win for your family, the environment, and your furnace. It’s like the catalytic converter for your car, only it’s less likely thieves will climb under your furnace to steal it.

An add-on device fits inside a natural gas furnace. The DOE claims it removes 99% of acidic gases -- we’re talking carbon monoxide, methane and other noxious emissions that aren’t good for your family’s health or the environment if they seep out.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad goes into more detail about the device, how it works, and why it could make new furnaces cheaper -- that’s a win for your wallet. Maybe we should put another “win” in the headline.

