3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A win-win-win for your furnace, family and environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Department of Energy researchers have created a huge win for your family, the environment, and your furnace. It’s like the catalytic converter for your car, only it’s less likely thieves will climb under your furnace to steal it.

An add-on device fits inside a natural gas furnace. The DOE claims it removes 99% of acidic gases -- we’re talking carbon monoxide, methane and other noxious emissions that aren’t good for your family’s health or the environment if they seep out.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad goes into more detail about the device, how it works, and why it could make new furnaces cheaper -- that’s a win for your wallet. Maybe we should put another “win” in the headline.

