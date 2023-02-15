World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin will get its missing piece

world's largest puzzle completed
world's largest puzzle completed(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - At last, the world’s largest puzzle will be completed soon.

Organizer of the long-term puzzle project, Nina Grasse, says big brand grocery store Costco reached out to her saying they contacted the puzzle company after finding out she was missing one piece. They will be sending a new number 60 puzzle, which will help to finalize the activity.

The process consisted of constructing 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took the community about a month.

Grasse was so thankful that Costco is sending the final piece of the puzzle. She also said that the company told her that they have sold just over 600 of the 60,000-piece puzzles.

World's Largest Puzzle
World's Largest Puzzle(WMTV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton...
Loaded handgun, ammo found in carry-on at Appleton airport
Audio recording device on a hallway ceiling at Green Bay City Hall
Green Bay City Hall rejects attorney’s demand to remove audio surveillance
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Brothers Omar and Jose Hernandez are charged with killing one person and wounding another in a...
Prosecutor: Fatal weekend shooting in Green Bay started with fight at a restaurant

Latest News

Fox Valleyaires barbershop quartet
A classical Valentine's Day serenade
Hallway at Green Bay City Hall with video and audio surveillance
Green Bay rejects attorney's demand to remove audio surveillance at City Hall
Screenshot from Centegix video of a teacher triggering the alert system using an electronic badge
Green Bay school buildings to get visual, color-coded alert system
Deputies have Taylor Schabusiness calming down against a wall after she attacked her defense...
Schabusiness attorney asks to be dismissed after attack